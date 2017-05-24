Get a look at the next generation of Dan + Shay

ABC/Image Group LA If you’ve wonderered what Shay Mooney‘s baby son looks like these days, all you need to do is check out the proud papa’s socials to find out.

Shay shared a photo of his dark-eyed, well-fed little one with a full head of hair, adding “Happy 4 months Asher James! Me and momma are pretty dang proud.”

Shay and Asher’s mom, former Miss Arkansas USA Hannah Billingsley, have been engaged since last August. He says he expects they’ll marry sometime in the fall, but now they’re more focused on enjoying their time with their son.

On the work front, Dan + Shay‘s latest single, “How Not To,” is just one spot away from cracking country’s top five.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Happy 4 months Asher James! Me and momma are pretty dang proud. Thanks for the fresh digs @juneandjanuary ! 😎😍 pic.twitter.com/8MiJADodld — Shay Mooney (@ShayMooney) May 24, 2017

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country