Gestational diabetes may increase with warmer days, study finds

Diabetes during pregnancy has long frustrated doctors trying to discern why some women are more at risk for the disease than others. Though some factors have been associated with increased risk for the condition, including age, family history, excess weight and race, many questions remain.

A new study published today in the Canadian Medical Association Journal looked at 396,828 pregnant women and found another potential factor that could increase the risk for gestational diabetes: rising temperatures.

“There is also growing evidence supporting a link between air temperature, metabolic function and energy expenditure,” the authors wrote.

Researchers at the Mount Sinai Hospital, University of Toronto and St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, studied 555,911 births from women in the Toronto area between 2002 and 2014 to see if certain temperatures were associated with increased risk of gestational diabetes.

They studied the average temperatures for 30 days before a pregnant woman’s routine test for gestational diabetes, which occurs at 27 weeks.

They found that the prevalence of women diagnosed with gestational diabetes was higher if there the weather was warmer shortly before they were diagnosed. When the average temperature was above 24 degrees Celsius, or about 75 degrees Fahrenheit, approximately 7.7 percent of women were …read more

