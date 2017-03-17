Georgia woman saves 23 lives by connecting kidney donors to those in need

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — When doctors told a Georgia woman that her husband would likely die if he did not receive a kidney transplant, she turned to social media and made it her mission to find an eligible donor for him.

Over the years she has connected recipients in need of kidneys with donors from across the country, saving at least 23 lives since she started this endeavor.

ABC News’ Good Morning America honored the work of Kristi Callaway as part of its “We are GMA: 50 Hearts in 50 States” campaign, celebrating ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things for their communities.

More than 26 million Americans are affected by kidney disease, and most don’t even know they have it, according to the National Kidney Foundation. When someone’s kidneys fail, they will either need a transplant or to go on dialysis just to stay alive.

In 2014, Callaway used Facebook as a means of reaching out to her community after she found out that her husband’s kidneys were failing to the point that it could become fatal if he did not receive a transplant.

“I explained to Kristi that I didn’t know what to do,” Raleigh Callaway, a longtime police officer for the Greensboro Police …read more

