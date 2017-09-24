Georgia Opens as Substantial Favorite Over the Vols

The Georgia Bulldogs are riding high off a surprising blowout victory over Mississippi State this weekend. The Bulldogs defeated the other Bulldogs of Starkville 31-3, and the win vaulted Georgia into the top 10 of both the AP and Coaches Poll. Georgia is now the No. 7 team in the country according to the AP Poll and the No. 8 team in the nation according to the Coaches Poll.

And as of right now, they’re fairly substantial favorites to defeat the Vols when the two teams meet on Saturday.

According to VegasInsider.com, Georgia opens up as a 7.5 point favorite against the Vols despite being the visiting team. Home teams are usually given a “free” three points by Vegas according to the consensus among betters and fans. So if that’s true, then Georgia is viewed as around 10 points better than Tennessee if the two were to play on a neutral site.

Georgia comes into this game with a pristine 4-0 record after wins over Appalachian State, Notre Dame (on the road), Samford, and Mississippi State. The Vols are 3-1 and are coming off an ugly performance against UMass on Saturday.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider