Gay Man Documents Protest over FDA Blood Donation Policy

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — After being turned away when he wanted to donate blood, an LGBT activist documented his efforts to meet the new requirements to give blood as a gay man, including abstaining from sexual relations for a year.

On Tuesday, Jay Franzone, 21, gave blood for the first time since he announced his protest against what he and other critics say are regulations that unfairly stigmatize and limit gay men.

Franzone, a recent college graduate, has previously participated in protests against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) policy as part of the National Gay Blood Drive. He has been widely interviewed during his year of protest.

“It’s been a wild ride, I’m really grateful to have given blood,” Franzone said, expressing gratitude for the encouragement he has received. “I was able to hear directly from so many different blood donors and their recipients.”

Under FDA rules, men who have sex with men are banned from donating blood unless they abstain from sex for one year. The current policy was introduced in December 2015 as a change to policy set in 1983 during the AIDS crisis: a lifetime ban on blood donations for gay and bisexual men. For 30 years, the FDA disallowed …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health