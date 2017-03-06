Gay conversion therapy advocates heartened by Pence, Republican electoral victories

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Advocates of long-discredited gay conversion therapy programs say they are heartened by the election of Donald Trump, and are counting on Vice President Mike Pence and congressional Republicans to help fight-off efforts to make such programs illegal.

“I certainly hope that this administration will pull back from some of the aggressive activism that the Obama administration engaged in,” said Peter Sprigg of the Family Research Council, a conservative lobbying group in Washington, which actively supports sexual reorientation efforts.

The Surgeon General appointed by President Obama, Vivek Murthy, publicly stated that that “conversion therapy is not sound medical practice” and such programs “are harmful, and are not appropriate therapeutic practices.”

Conversion therapy has been outlawed for licensed mental health providers in California, Oregon, New Jersey, Vermont, Illinois and the District of Colombia, according to the Human Rights Campaign, a LGBT advocacy group.

The Family Research Council and Sprigg have helped to fight legislative proposals in 20 other states that would similarly make gay conversion illegal.

“They certainly should not be outlawed. They certainly should not be prohibited by law,” Sprigg said in an interview to be broadcast on the ABC News program 20/20 this Friday which investigates gay conversion therapy programs.

