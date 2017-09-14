Gators Could Officially be Without Top Two Offensive Weapons

The talk around the Tennessee-Florida game this week has focused around the nine suspended Florida players and whether or not they’ll play. And if Florida head coach Jim McElwain’s comments (or lack thereof) are to be believed, the Gators may be severely shorthanded come Saturday.

Running back Jordan Scarlett, receiver Rick Wells, receiver Antonio Callaway, offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort, offensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones, linebacker James Houston, linebacker Ventrell Miller, defensive linemen Jordan Smith, and defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis are all indefinitely suspended. And McElwain had no update on them as of Wednesday, meaning all nine are in very real danger of missing the game against the Vols this Saturday.

According to Mark Long, a writer for the Associated Press who covers both the Florida Gators and Jacksonville Jaguars, McElwain had no updates on the suspended players as of Wednesday afternoon. McElwain did say that the ongoing investigation was “no concern,” but with no update this late in the week, it appears the players won’t be able to play this weekend even if they’re reinstated later this week because of lack of practice time.