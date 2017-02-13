Gator Bytes: Would You Buy A Car At Walmart?

The world’s most profitable company is dipping its toes into car sales, Automotive News reports. Wal-Mart is partnering with CarSaver to introduce car sales in 25 Wal-Mart stores across the southwest.

There will be staffers on hand to help buyers through the process, but the experience will happen at a CarSaver kiosk. Wal-Mart shoppers will be able to peruse their options, apply for financing through Ally and shop for insurance. The system then connects shoppers with a dealership within 15 miles of the Wal-Mart. The kiosks are meant to take some of the stress and pressure out of car shopping

Wal-Mart and CarSaver already ran a pilot program in Stuart, FL, last year and found customers saved $3,000 off the car’s sticker price on average, CarSaver’s CEO Sean Wolfington told Automotive News. While Wal-Mart would not comment on the roll out, Wolfington said 80 percent of customers who set up appointments at the kiosks with a dealer made a car purchase at the end. That makes the CarSaver kiosks a powerful tool for dealerships. In two years, CarSaver expects to expand in Wal-Mart stores nationwide.

So, would you buy a car at Walmart? Check out the full story here to learn more.