More Couples Are Bringing Their Friends on Their Honeymoons — Would You? The postwedding tradition of a honeymoon has been getting a millennial twist. Rather than keeping the trip between the newlyweds, couples are bringing their friends and family along for the fun. These “buddymoons,” or group honeymoons, have been growing in popularity — 12 percent of people have been a part of one in the last five years, according to Priceline.

Sound weird? Check out the full story over on POPSUGAR.