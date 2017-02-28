Gator Bytes: Which Team Are You On?

So many of us have become reliant on Amazon for two-day shipping (or faster) on hundreds of thousands of items on a daily basis, such as household goods, electronics, pet food, toys, car parts, clothing, and just about anything you could possibly need. And up until now, Amazon has cornered the market on this two-day shipping.

It looks like that’s about to change, however, because starting today, Walmart announced two-day shipping on more than two million items to homes and in stores. And unlike Amazon, which charges a $99 per year fee, Walmart’s free shipping is no membership required. Previously, Walmart tested a $49 per year two-day ShippingPass program to select customers, so this has the potential to be an even greater competition to Amazon. And like Amazon, Walmart has also lowered the minimum purchase required for free shipping to $35 (down from $50), matching Amazon. (In-store shipping will still have no minimum requirement.)

