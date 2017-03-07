Gator Bytes: What’s The Biggest Dating Deal Breaker?

Dating has always been hard. The National Communication Association’s journal Communication Monographs conducted a study to figure out what online daters prefer when they look at online profiles: Daters who are more open about their achievements or those who held back and were more selective in what they put out?

Four dating profiles were given to 316 participants. The profiles were of both men and women with the same education level, types of interests, and jobs; the only difference being some bragged a bit more about their accomplishments like graduating with honors as opposed to just graduating.

Ready for the shocker?

The profiles that bragged LESS about their accomplishments had a HIGHER rate of acceptance. OK, so that wasn’t really a shocker.

What have we learned here? Be yourself! You don’t need to embellish your life achievements or talk about the new BMW you just bought with your bonus from your high-level job.

People prefer modesty, and you don’t need material things to get you a date. You just need to be who you are and that should be enough. And if isn’t, then you’re with the wrong person anyway.

Think you might need to redo your dating profile? Check out the full story over at YourTango for more tips!