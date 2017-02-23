Gator Bytes: What Should Happen When A Kid Gets Sent To The Principals Office?

Teachers want more control of classroom. When a student is sent to the principal’s office, what should happen?

Commissioner Amy Galey said…. “I talked to a lot of teachers through the campaign last year and I asked them, ‘How can we make your job better? What is it that you’re struggling with in your job?’ and not a single teacher that I talked to said, ‘I need to make more money.’ Virtually every one of them said, ‘I struggle with discipline and when I have a student cutting up in my classroom I send them to the administration and they come right back in.’”

Click here to read the full story over at The Times News.