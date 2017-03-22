Gator Bytes: Want Your MAN To Finally Know What It Feels Like?

The Fibo bracelet, a new piece of wearable tech brought to you by Danish startup First Bond Wearables. It’s a cool way to let men to “experience” pregnancy.

The Fibo, which is still in development and not yet available for purchase, aims to inform men as to what’s going on with their wives’ pregnancies, without the whole issue of having to carry a human for 9 months and undergo massive physical changes. It’s similar to a Fitbit, in that you wear it on your wrist and it derives all sorts of information.

That info, though, comes from the mom, who wears a kick monitoring device on her stomach. Beads inside the bracelet rotate, and boom — men experience “kicking” with a tiny annoying nuisance. I guess if a guy wants to really be plugged into his wife’s pregnancy, that’s cool, but like…can you really equate a little vibration on your wrist with a developing human kicking your internal organs?

