Gator Bytes: Want To Stop Fighting With Your Wife?

Sick of arguing with your other half? Hit the gym: Couples who burn 587 calories a day are less likely to fight….. Cycling, swimming, jogging plus a good night’s sleep will prevent home squabbles.

Scientists found a link for those who took more than 10,000 steps each day. They claim the extra activity helps neutralize workplace stress from manifesting A brisk walk or a long swim could save you from bringing office angst home to your loved-one, according to new research.

The study shows cycling, swimming, jogging or going to the gym followed by a good night’s sleep are the best ways to stop people taking home their frustrations. Researchers who tracked participants’ sleep patterns and daytime physical movements found employees who recorded an average of more than 10,900 daily steps were less likely to argue than those recording fewer than 7,000.

