It used to be against Oregon law to harvest the meat of certain critters killed by the state’s drivers. Gov. Kate Brown changed that with the stroke of a pen last week, approving a law passed without a single “no” vote in the state legislature. The Associated Press reports that the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has until January of 2019 to adopt rules for permits allowing the harvesting of meat from deer and elk killed on state roadways.

