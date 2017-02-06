Gator Bytes: THIS IS AWESOME, Plus It’s Helping #DontDrinkNDrive

It’s not uncommon to see bags of Tostitos chips scattered around Super Bowl parties – after all, how else are people expected to gorge themselves with dips, salsa and guacamole while drinking excessive amounts of alcohol?

Realizing that its chips are often in close proximity to beer and other libations during the Super Bowl, Tostitos has partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber to create what the brand has dubbed the “Party Safe Bag,” a limited-edition bag equipped with a sensor that can detect traces of alcohol on a person’s breath. When alcohol is detected, the LED lights on the bag turn red to form a steering wheel that includes an Uber code and a “Don’t drink and drive message.” Anyone who feels like they’ve had too much to drink can redeem the code to receive $10 off of their Uber ride.

