Gator Bytes: There’s Something You’re About To Throw Away That Could Help Rescue Animals

The next time you’re cleaning out your makeup bag, don’t chuck your dried out mascara in the trash on top of that lip gloss you hated. Your old mascara might be worthless at boosting your lashes, but a wildlife refuge in North Carolina is looking for donations of used mascara wands for a great purpose. Appalachian Wildlife Refuge is a non-profit organization which helps injured and orphaned wild animals in Western North Carolina. They’re in the process of opening a new triage facility to accept more injured and orphaned animals and have an online wishlist of items they need. In addition to those items, they’re also asking for donations of used mascara wands that have been cleaned.

Wildlife refuge worker Savannah Trantham explains that mascara wands are a really useful tool for refuge workers. A mascara wand’s tight bristles make it the perfect tool for brushing fly eggs and larva out of animal fur.

Once your old wands have been cleaned in hot, soapy water you can mail them to:

Appalachian Wild

P.O. Box 1211

Skyland, NC 28776

