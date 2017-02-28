Gator Bytes: Pull Your Pants Up

A Mississippi lawmaker really doesn’t want to see your underwear.

Tom Weathersby, a Republican serving in the state’s House of Representatives, has proposed a law that could lead to fines and even counseling for people who wear “sagging” pants, or a style in which pants hang so low that underwear is exposed.

The penalty for a first offense of the noncriminal citation is a warning, and for juveniles, notifying their parents or guardians. After that, fines begin at $20 for a second offense and run up to $100 for a sixth offense. That sixth offense would also include “psychological and social counseling by the Department of Human Services and the Department of Mental Health.”

What do you think? Is that a little too harsh? Check out the full, ridiculous story over on Huffington Post!