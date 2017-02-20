Gator Bytes: People Are Judging You On Whole New Level

We all love our phones. But if you’re trying to find an actual person to love, your ancient Android or scratched up iPhone could be hurting your chances.

New survey data shows that your device of choice and how you use it can speak volumes about you. Though you may not have to buy a new phone just yet. It turns out impressing a date might be as simple as putting yours away and having an IRL conversation with them.

This damning data for phone slobs comes from Match’s latest Singles in America survey. It found that single people who have older model phones are 56 percent less likely to get a date in the course of a year. Women, in particular, mind an outdated device. They were 92 percent more likely to judge you for having one.

Have a cracked screen? You’re going to die alone. Just kidding, but it is a turnoff, according to Match’s data. Fortunately it’s far more upsetting to Gen Xers and Boomers. Millennials aren’t that put off by it. Though women overall are 86 percent more likely to cast a skeptical eye on you if you haven’t repaired your screen.

