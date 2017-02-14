Gator Bytes: Nothin Says Romance Like Waffle House

If you’re looking to share a romantic meal and save a few bucks on Valentine’s Day, Waffle House might be the place for you.

On Feb. 14, Waffle House employees will dim the lights, light a few candles and serve up heart-shaped waffles for love-struck couples. The Valentine’s Day event has been a Waffle House tradition for 10 years as couples celebrate their love with a heaping plate of hash browns or t-bone steak with eggs.

The reservation-only event is available at restaurants in 16 states. Twenty-two Waffle House locations in Alabama will participate, up from only 12 in 2016.

Here is the full statewide list.