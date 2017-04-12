Gator Bytes: Lost Your Pet? Have you Tried THIS?

Losing a pet can be devastating, but if you’ve been lucky enough to be reunited with that pet, there’s nothing better.

If you feel like you’ve tried everything and still can’t find your pet, there’s other ways like the clothing technique to help bring your furry friend back home

Animals have a scent reach of about four to five miles. The method is simple. Spread items around your front yard and give your pet some time to pick up on the scent.

Jackie Muse said she tried the technique and found her mom’s dog in less than an hour.

“We put out her bed, her blanket, some of mom’s clothes that were un-laundered and it was clothes that mom had carried Molly against her, it took about 45 minutes”

Muse was actually the 800’th reunion on the Sevier County Missing Pets Facebook page. Half of the reunions were a result from the clothing technique.

