Gator Bytes: It’s The Pets That Always Get Hurt…Not Anymore

This month, Alaska became the first state in which judges are required to consider animal welfare in cases where divorcing couples have a pet.

Generally, animals are considered property under the law. But Alaska’s new amendments mean that a judge cannot simply regard a pet in a divorce case the same way they would a table or a chair, and instead must take “the well-being of the animal” into consideration when making decisions. The law also makes legal joint custody of a pet an option.

What do you think about this change? Check out the full story on Huffington Post for more details.