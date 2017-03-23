Gator Bytes: Is SIRI Ruining Your Kids?

Hey Siri, do what I tell you: How computer ‘assistants’ are creating a generation of spoilt brats

Voice-activated programmes are becoming increasingly popular in households

The user merely needs to speak clearly to get the assistant to carry out orders

Parents fear the likes of Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa could be having a detrimental effect on their children’s manners

Parents are becoming increasingly concerned that their children, who grow up shouting orders at voice-activated gadgets, could be growing up to be spoilt and entitled. They fear their youngsters are being taught that merely speaking clearly is enough to get them what they want without any need for asking politely. Even former Google executive Hunter Walk said in a blog post last year that the Amazon Echo was turning his daughter into a brat.

He added: ‘The prompt command to activate the Echo is “Alexa…” not “Alexa, please”. And Alexa doesn’t require a ‘thank you’ before it’s ready to perform another task.