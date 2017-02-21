Gator Bytes: Is It Better To Be A Night Owl?

Can’t sleep? It could be a sign of intelligence… Night Owls are smarter than those who go to bed and wake up early.

Researchers found a link between ‘nocturnal’ sleeping habits and intelligence. It shows you have been able to adapt to a modern lifestyle and sleep patterns. By comparison, our ancestors were more likely to go to bed and wake up early.

The study, titled Why Night Owls Are More Intelligent, found that those who stayed up later were more likely to be smarter than those who enjoyed an early night. It also found children who stay up later are more likely to grow into intelligent adults.The results were based on the concept that people who are intelligent are more likely to adopt evolutionary values, such as staying up late. Another study showed as well as having increased intelligence, night owls were more likely to be wealthier.

Are you a night owl? Check out the full story over at Daily Mail to learn more.