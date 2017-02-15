Gator Bytes: Interesting Coffee Take

It’s easy to get burnt out on a dating app, swiping through people’s profiles day in and day out. But what if you could sip those same profiles and still potentially get a date out of it?

That’s exactly what happens when you order from Espresso Yourself, a pop-up coffee truck in London. The company got Match‘s assistance to transpose users’ photos onto its drinks. Then, on the cups, you see their hobbies, ages, and heights. Customers can choose from “femmericanos” and “chappuccinos,” each of which is named after an actual person—and even get their own photos onto a “selffee.” (Get it, like coffee?) If you find someone you like, you can track them down via a Match link on the cups.

So how did Espresso Yourself accomplished this? The magic of 3-D printing, obvi. Coffee Ripples, which prints all sorts of words and images on foam, created the technology.

