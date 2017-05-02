Gator Bytes: Instasnap or Snapchat?

In a just-released April survey of 1,991 millennials, 78 percent chose Snapchat Stories as their preferred narrative platform. That number was down from 88 percent recorded in a similar survey conducted four months earlier. Only 4 percent of respondents in each survey preferred Instagram, and the big difference was that 16 percent now say they use neither platform, up from only 6 percent a few months ago.

