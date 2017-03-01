Gator Bytes: I Scream For Ice Cream

As if 2017 could get any better (yes, we’re *still* talking about Beyoncé’s twins), a new study has revealed that eating ice cream for breakfast might make you smarter.

Researchers carrying out a study in Japan found that participants given ice cream for breakfast had better reaction times and were able to process information more effectively than those who hadn’t chowed down on the creamy stuff.

So, there you have it. Next time a family member glares disappointedly in your direction when you’re face-deep in Neapolitan before 9AM, tell em about this study.

