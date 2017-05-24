Gator Bytes: How Much Should I Tip?

In order to make sure those overworked folks in the various service industries get the tip they deserve here’s a short guide to tipping:

1. Wait staff should be tipped 15-20% or more, because they make less than minimum wage in some states

2. Bartenders usually get a buck a drink

3. Picking up fast food or a drink from a barista? Tip them a buck at least, and be generous if you have a large order

4. Delivery drivers are supposed to get $5 per order, or 15-20% on a larger order

5. Valets or parking attendants should get at least $2 when they bring you your car

6. Bathroom attendants get a tip if they hand you anything, but if they’re just running security in the can you don’t have to tip

7. Salon and spa workers should get a good 15-20% tip, especially if you want them to do a good job!

8. Tipping hotel staff is a bit tricky, but it’s usually a dollar or two to bellhops, shuttle drivers and door staff, $1-5 per night for housekeepers and a $5-10 tip for a helpful concierge

9. Taxi drivers should get a 15-20% tip, plus a couple of bucks if they help you with your bags