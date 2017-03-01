Gator Bytes: H8ers Gonna H8

Since the rise of dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, we’ve been pretty on the fence about the whole thing. Sure, there are some success stories, but there are also some cringe-worthy ones that makes us say, “WTC?” But there’s a new app in town, and it’s totally changing up the dating game.

Hater matches users based on things they mutually dislike rather than basing the matches on appearance as other competitors do. Upon downloading the app, you’re prompted to swipe to show how much you love or hate certain things. Swiping up denotes that you love a certain topic, while swiping down means you’re so not about it.

The topics widely vary, including everything from Donald Trump and paying extra for guacamole to butt selfies and Dominoes pizza. Oh, and biting ice cream — because apparently that’s a pretty contentious one.

Hater launched on Feb. 8, so you can now find that special someone to help you down a bottle of wine while discussing your mutual aversion to Nicolas Cage movies.

Think this is a cool idea, or are apps just getting crazier? Check out the full story over on Popsugar if you’re interested.