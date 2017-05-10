Gator Bytes: Chris Stapleton Covers ZZ Top…Sorta

Chris Stapleton appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (May 8th). He teamed up with Jimmy, the host of the show, and actor-musician Kevin Bacon for a sketch as ZZ Top titled “First Draft of Rock” in a remake of the trio’s hit, “Legs,” using alternate lyrics as sort of the first draft of the song.

“She’s got hands / She knows how to wave them / She’s got eyebrows / She knows how to raise them / She’s got nostrils / She knows how to flare them / She’s got a butt cheek / She’s actually got a pair of them.”