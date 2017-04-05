Gator Bytes: Can’t Stand Gum Chewing? We Now Know Why

So, you’re on a first date and everything seems to be going right. “I could spend the rest of my life with this person,” you think to yourself. But then it happens. They are nervously munching on assorted bar nuts. You understand that first dates can be nerve-racking. But, the incessant crunching sound of almonds, peanuts and Brazil nuts is quickly going from cute to enraging.

Only moments ago, this person seemed like the perfect mate. Someone to grow old with. You even imagined holding hands as you, aged and gray, rocked together in matching rocking chairs as you fondly look back on your life together. Now, you are quickly thinking up reasons to bolt in an effort to get as far away as possible.

Why does the sound of someone else eating or chewing drive you into a fury of a thousand suns? Well, science finally has your answer. You’re actually not a monster. You just have a condition known as misophonia. This condition, also known as selective sound sensitivity syndrome, is also the reason why you cringe when something drags their nails along a chalkboard.

What they found was, for people with misophonia, trigger sounds like loud chewing make their hearts beat exponentially faster and many started to sweat. You see, their brain chemistry is different. They can’t help that you’re chewing gives them the heebie jeebies because that’s just the way the’re wired. When the hear a “trigger sound”, they will immediately become anxious and try to get away as quickly as possible.

So, next time you feel yourself slowly slipping into a burning rage because your spouse is nibbling on pretzels, just know it’s not your fault. Your brain just doesn’t like listening to that horrible, crunching echo coming from their gyrating jaws. It’s science.

