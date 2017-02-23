Gator Bytes: Are You Guilty Of Food Smuggling Into Movie Theaters?

A ticket taker at Cinépolis in Chelsea — where a large popcorn costs a wallet-shrinking $8.25 — went full-prison guard, searching customers’ bags with a flashlight to find outside food last Monday.

Moviegoers who try to smuggle in snacks are forced to shame-eat before they are allowed inside theaters at the multiplex.

A guard busted one woman and banished her to a drab corner seating area to gobble down the forbidden food before a matinee at the West 23rd Street theater.

The woman, who had brought the contraband in a plastic bag, was sent to the popcorn purgatory seating area near the condiment bar.

