Gator Bytes: Annoying Things Guys Do…

Wondering why you aren’t getting anywhere with that cute girl at work? Confused because the girl you met on Tinder blew you off after your first date? Was it something you said? The guys over at AskMen might know why that is. She probably won’t tell you, because she’s polite a lady and not a jerk like us.

1) Joking When Women Are Being Serious

2) Correcting Women On Points

3) Giving Tongue-In-Cheek Compliments

4) Unsolicited Advice On How To Fix Their Problems

5) Never Asking Questions About How They Are

6) Always Talking About What We Find Hot & Not

7) Seizing Every Opportunity To Have A Debate

8) Expecting Ladies To Entertain US

9) Quizzing Ladies When They Say They Like Something