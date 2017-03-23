Gator Bytes: 20 Things You Only Fully Understand When You ARE 20

20 Things Your Mom Taught You That You’ll Only Understand In Your 20s

1. If you want to see if a guy is loyal, give him the opportunity to show you his true colors.

2. When you have your own house, you have your own rules.

3. Eat your vegetables… they’re good for you.

4. Have no regrets.

5. Nothing is ever going to be handed to you on a silver platter.

6. Don’t judge a book by its cover.

7. If you don’t like something, CHANGE IT.

8. You shouldn’t care what other people are doing in their lives.

9. You can go out to play, after you finish your chores.

10. Money doesn’t grown on trees.

11. If the good things in life were easy, everyone would have them.

12. Let the guy do the chasing.

13. Everything teaches us a lesson, even the crummy things.

14. Always carry tissues in your purse.

15. Don’t fight. But if you DO have to fight, mom told you to kick ’em where it hurts.

16. Always listen to your gut. It’s always right.

17. You made your bed, now lie in it.

18. Learn to really listen.

19. If you’re going to wear makeup, make sure you know how to put it on right.

20. You would forget your head if it wasn’t connected to your shoulders.

Moms are the best. They know the deal because they’ve already been there, done that. Kudos to the awesome moms who’ve always been team us, and taught us the best of what we know.