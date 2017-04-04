Gary Sinise Will Receive Walk of Fame Star

CBS – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winning Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 17.

Speakers at the ceremony will include Patricia Heaton and Joe Montegna.

Sinise currently stars on the CBS series Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, now in its second season.

The Ransom and Apollo 13 star and veterans rights activist previously starred as Detective “Mac” Taylor in the network’s drama, CSI: NY.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment