Garth Brooks takes “Inside Studio G” to outer space

ABC/Image Group LA Garth Brooks‘ Inside Studio G Facebook series can now literally be described as “out of this world.”

On Thursday, the CMA Entertainer of the Year delivered a special episode from Johnson Space Center in Houston, as he visited with astronauts on board the International Space Station.

Garth surprised astronauts Jack Fischer and Dr. Peggy Whitson by bringing out wife Trisha Yearwood, who then brought out Fischer’s wife and daughter. Garth and Trisha went on to sing one of Fischer’s favorite songs, his 1992 chart-topper “The River.”

You can check out the special edition of Inside Studio G on Facebook.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country