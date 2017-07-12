“Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau teases Jon Snow Spoiler on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, stopped by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night ahead this Sunday’s season premiere and teased Kimmel about a possible Jon Snow reveal, but offered no real spoilers from the new season.

Kimmel kicked off the interview with some “unpleasantness,” chiding Coster-Waldau for swearing in his last appearance that co-star Kit Harrington’s GoT character, Jon Snow was “dead for good.” He attempted to sidestep the issue by offering a “spoiler” from the upcoming season about Snow’s lineage.

“Jon Snow is dead, but Jon Stark Targaryen has risen from the dead,” explained Nikolaj. The comment got a rise out of Kimmel, until Coster-Waldau admitted, “I’m just making that up.”

Before finishing up the interview, Jimmy tried once more to squeeze something out of the GoT star, asking, “Will Jaime Lannister survive ’til season-8 — be honest this time.”

After a long pause, Coster-Waldau once again disappointed Kimmel by replying, “I don’t know.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment