“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke says sexism in Hollywood is “like dealing with racism”

Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO(HOLLYWOOD) — Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has never shied away from sharing her thoughts about being a woman in Hollywood.

But in a new interview for Rolling Stone, Clarke, 30, compares sexism in the industry to “racism,” and says it has permeated every part of her life.

When talking about the amount of lines she has compared to her male co-stars, she said, “I feel so naive for saying it, but it’s like dealing with racism. You’re aware of it but one day you go, ‘Oh, my God, it’s everywhere!'”

She added, “Like, you suddenly wake up to it and you go, ‘Wait a f—–g second, are you….treating me different because I’ve got a pair of t–s? Is that actually happening?’ It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated differently. But I look around, and that’s my daily life.”

While Clarke acknowledges that her show features a fair amount of sex and nudity, she says showing skin doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive with being respected.

"It doesn't stop me from being a feminist," she said. "Like, guess what? Yes, I've got mascara

