“Game of Thrones” season 7 to include “longest episode ever”; final season “nearly completed”

HBO(NEW YORK) — Season seven of Game of Thrones may be the shortest yet, but one of the episodes will be the longest yet.

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss tell Entertainment Weekly when the show returns for its seventh season next month, there will only be seven episodes instead of the show’s traditional 10. That, we already knew. But they also say the season will feature two episodes that are well over the usual 60-minute run time.

Said Benioff, “We have one episode that’s coming in around 90 minutes and another that’s going to be our shortest episode at 50 minutes.”

Regarding the eighth and final season, which they’re still writing, Benioff said, “It’s nearly completed.” Though Weiss countered, “I wouldn’t go that far.”

However, the two don’t know whether the final season will air 2018 or 2019.

Benioff said, “We honestly don’t know yet. There’s been a lot of back and forth about air dates. That’s a long way off from being settled.”

Game of Thrones season seven premieres July 16 on HBO.

