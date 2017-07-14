“Game of Thrones'” new season: Faster pace, better stories…and more blood

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth – HBO/Helen Sloane(LOS ANGELES) — With the season premiere of Game of Thrones arriving on Sunday, the cast spoke with ABC News’ Jesse Palmer about what fans can expect from the highly anticipated season ahead.

One burning question is what’s next for Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington. After dying and being resurrected, what do you do for an encore?

“You go straight back to square one. He’s still got to rule,” Harrington told Palmer in an interview on Good Morning America.

Jacob Anderson said his character, Grey Worm, and the rest of Daenerys Targaryen’s contingent, are ready to arrive in Westeros and launch their bid for the Iron Throne. “We’re here to mess stuff up,” he joked. “That’s the polite way of putting that.”

Indira Varma, who plays Ellaria Sand, kept her prediction short: “More blood.”

The cast members agreed the coming season is one of the strongest yet. Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, says, “This season is so much about the story.”

Harrington adds, “I think the major difference…is the pace at which it moves…It becomes a completely different TV show from the one you’ve expected.”

The series has seen 196 deaths so far, and the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment