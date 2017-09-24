Game Balls: Tennessee 17, UMass 13

It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t even good. But the Vols found a way to win against a winless UMass team on Saturday, edging out the Minutemen 17-13 in Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee’s offense rarely clicked, and they managed to total just 319 yards on offense and averaged only 4.5 yards per play. The Vols turned the ball over once and converted just 38.9 percent of their third downs.

The defense fared better against UMass, but that’s what they were supposed to do. They did their job. The offense didn’t, and it’s why Tennessee was lucky to come out of Saturday’s noon snoozer with a win.

Despite the poor overall team performance, some individuals stepped up and had solid days. And those players earned our game balls for being the best on their side of the ball.

Here are our game balls for the Vols’ Week 4 victory over UMass.

Offense – Brandon Johnson, WR

Tennessee’s offense struggled time and again to be efficient on Saturday despite playing one of the worst defenses they’ll play this season. But one player stood out among the rest for his performance in the game, and that was sophomore Brandon Johnson.

Johnson came into Saturday's game with 19 career receptions and 175 yards.

