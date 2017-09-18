Game Balls: Florida 26, Tennessee 20

Tennessee’s offense looked ugly for three quarters against Florida’s defense, and the Vols’ defense was doing a good job bottling up the Gators’ offense. Both of those things changed in the fourth quarter, however.

The Vols had just 211 offensive yards through three quarters of play on Saturday, but they put up 231 yards of offense in the fourth quarter alone. Conversely, the Vols’ defense had held Florida’s offense to just 191 total yards of offense through three quarters before allowing them to rack up 189 yards in the final quarter.

When you lose a game on a 63-yard pass as time expires, fail to utilize players correctly on offense, and miss three field goals, it makes it difficult to hand out game balls. But there were still some standout individual performers from Saturday’s game, even if the end result from the team was ugly.

Here are our game balls for the Vols’ top performers in all three phases from Saturday’s game.

Offense – John Kelly, RB

As sloppy and turnover-prone as the Vols’ offense was against the Gators, John Kelly was the one consistent and reliable source of offense. He started slow, but once he ripped off a 38-yard run on the final possession …read more

