Gabrielle Union Says “Crime Thriller Popcorn Movie” Sleepless Will Heat Up Audiences

ABC/Image Group LA(NEW YORK) — Gabrielle Union promises that her new action thriller movie, Sleepless, not only will leave you breathless, but also “warmed up” in the face of the winter cold.

Union, who plays Dena, the estranged wife of Jamie Foxx’s character, Vincent Downs, says she and Foxx already had a working relationship prior to the film, which included playing a “cute little couple.”

“Jamie and I did a movie a thousand years ago called The Break-Up Handbook,” Union tells ABC Radio. “Yeah, we did a rom-com. In that movie we were kissing, we were a cute little couple, we would break up and get back together. Now we’re estranged former spouses in a bit of a custody situation when our child goes missing. And we go full-tilt to get our child back.”

Sleepless, which is a remake of the French thriller Sleepless Night, follows Foxx and his partner, played by T.I., as a pair of corrupt Las Vegas cops who become the target of a powerful drug lord.

According to Union, the movie will keep you on the edges of your seat.

“It’s like action, crime thriller popcorn movie,” Union explains. “It’s just one those great escapist sort of …read more

