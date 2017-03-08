Gabourey Sidibe opens up about weight-loss surgery, past bouts with depression

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe is opening up about her new outlook on life and in her new memoir, This Is Just My Face.

The former Precious star told People magazine that she underwent laparoscopic bariatric surgery last year after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

“I truly didn’t want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes,” she told People on her choice to have the weight-loss procedure last May.

“My surgeon said they’d cut my stomach in half. This would limit my hunger and capacity to eat. My brain chemistry would change and I’d want to eat healthier. I’ll take it! My lifelong relationship with food had to change,” she wrote in her new book, according to the magazine.

After having the procedure, the Empire actress, 33, made sure to get a trainer, change her diet and more. Even though the procedure was private, she’s continued to post photos on Instagram for her fans, accompanied with inspiring messages.

“I used to hate mirror selfies. Now I do them every day. I’m just too black and fine! I can’t help it!” she wrote a few weeks back.

