Fyre Festival organizer Billy McFarland arrested for fraud, faces 20 years in jail

Chance Yeh/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Billy McFarland, the co-founder of the failed “fiasco” Fyre Festival, which was canceled earlier this year, was released on bail over the weekend after being arrested Friday on fraud charges.

The tech entrepreneur was charged with wire fraud in connection to his digital company, Fyre Media, as well as for his botched luxe music festival that made headlines in April after attendees were left stranded in the Bahamas, according to the Manhattan U.S. attorney.

McFarland faces up to 20 years in prison. He was released on $300,000 bail.

Investigators allege that the 25-year-old lied and provided false documents in an effort to secure a $1.2 million investment in Fyre Media. According to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office, McFarland also lied to investors, claiming he made millions in revenue from 2016 to 2017. In reality, he’d earned under $60,000 from approximately 60 artist bookings.

“As alleged, William McFarland promised a ‘life changing’ music festival, but in actuality delivered a disaster,” Joon Kim, the acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney, said in a statement. “McFarland allegedly presented false documents to induce investors to put …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment