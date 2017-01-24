From the Super Bowl to Daytona Speedway, Lady A Books Major Sporting Appearances in February

Capitol NashvilleBy now, you’ve probably heard that Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 51. But he’s not the only country act who’ll get a piece of the pie at this year’s big game.

Both Lady Antebellum and Tyler Farr will play the pre-game party at Houston’s NRG Center in advance of the Sunday, February 5 match-up between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

“I think it’s a no-brainer for any artist to immediately say ‘yes’ when you’re asked to play at Super Bowl events,” Charles Kelley says.

Lady A has another major sporting event on the books next month as well. They’ll headline the pre-race show before the 59th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26. It’s the third appearance at Daytona International Speedway for the “You Look Good” hitmakers.

