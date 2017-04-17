From superstar to sideline-supporter: Dierks Bentley cheers as Cass runs Boston

ABC/Image Group LAUsually, you’ll find Dierks Bentley’s wife Cassidy cheering him on as he takes the stage. But on Monday it was time for a role reversal, as Dierks urged Cassidy on as she competed in the Boston Marathon for the second year in a row.

Earlier, Dierks shared photos on social media of himself with his kids — 8-year-old Evie, 6-year-old Jordan and 3-year-old Knox — ready to support mom from the sidelines. The “Black” hitmaker sported a “Wife Runs Boston ‘17” t-shirt, while his offspring wore matching “Mom Runs” shirts.

After the race, Dierks reported back on Cass’s progress, along with a picture of the barely-visible mom enveloped in a hug from her three kids.

“Look closely… @cassrunsboston17 is in there somewhere!” Dierks tweeted. “Finished Boston Marathon in 3 hours 26 mins. 7:52 per mile…”

The former Cassidy Black, who both inspired her husband’s latest hit and who stars in its video, ran the race to raise money for Nashville’s Safe Haven Family Shelter. When last we checked, she’d brought in more than $23,000 with her efforts.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country