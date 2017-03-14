From Sundance Head to Trent Harmon, talent contest winners land big slots at CMA Music Festival

CMASundance Head, winner of The Voice season 11, has the honor of kicking off the first show this year on CMA Music Festival’s Chevrolet Park Stage on Thursday, June 8 at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Sugarland‘s Kristian Bush, Love and Theft, Runaway June and Bachelorette alum Luke Pell will all take the stage later in the day.

On Friday, the performances roll on with The Swon Brothers, Adam Craig, Lindsay Ell, Brooke Eden and many more. Newcomers Ryan Follese, Bailey Bryan, Jacob Davis, Maggie Rose and Jackie Lee keep the music going on Saturday.

American Idol winner Trent Harmon, who’s enjoying his first top-20 hit with “There’s a Girl,” takes the Chevy Park Stage on Sunday, with Clare Dunn and Britney‘s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears stopping by to do a set as well.

You can check out the complete CMA Music Festival lineup at CMAFest.com or via the event’s mobile app. Look for more performers to be revealed as the week goes on.

