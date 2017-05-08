From Gene Simmons to Bradley Cooper, everybody loves Chris Stapleton

Mercury NashvilleFollowing his breakthrough performance with Justin Timberlake at 2015’s CMA Awards, it’s not surprising that many Hollywood A-listers are now fans of Chris Stapleton. The Traveller hitmaker modestly reveals just some of the stars who’ve told him they like his music.

“Gene Simmons showed up at a show one time!” Chris tells Entertainment Weekly, referring to the KISS bass player. “It was the oddest thing. He was side-stage at a festival in New York, I think. I was like, ‘Hey, Gene Simmons, what’s up?’” he laughs.

“Bradley Cooper came to a show,” he adds, referring to the Oscar-nominated actor. “I hope I don’t sound like I’m name-dropping.”

Chris’s sophomore solo album, From A Room: Volume 1, was released last Friday. He continues his All-American Road Show tour this Thursday night in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

