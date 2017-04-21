From “Drunk on a Plane” to running an airport: Why Dierks Bentley may have a new gig

ABC/Todd WawrychukDierks Bentley not only plays a pilot in concert and in his “Drunk on a Plane” video, he’s also a pilot in real life. And soon, he may also be running an airport.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has nominated the “Black” hitmaker for a volunteer position on the Metro Nashville Airport Authority. The 10-member board oversees the Nashville International Airport.

“Dierks brings a unique perspective to the board…having flown into hundreds of airports worldwide,” Barry told The Tennessean. “He will lend an important voice to the Airport Authority, which will be managing the $1.2 billion capital investment in the MNAA facilities, while working to make our airport a true international hub for commerce and tourism.”

“I love Nashville and I love aviation,” Dierks responded. “There are many big changes happening in our city right now as it continues to grow so rapidly. I am very excited to get a chance to be involved in facilitating and managing that growth as it pertains to our airports and aviation services.”

Music City’s Metro Council will take up Dierks’ nomination during its next meeting on Tuesday, May 2.

